Armenia approves regulation for border delimitation with Azerbaijan

5 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government approved the draft law on the ratification of the regulation on the joint activities of the commission on state border delimitation and border security issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the state commission on state border delimitation between the republics.

The procedure for Armenia’s ratification of this regulation will begin in the National Assembly of Armenia. This document will first be sent to the Constitutional Court to determine its compliance with the constitution of Armenia.

According to the 8th meeting of the state border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan held on April 19, these commissions have completed the work of agreeing on the regulation on their joint activities. On August 30, the regulation on the joint activities of these commissions was signed.

It was noted that 9 meetings have been held between the aforesaid commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan, within the framework of which two protocols have been jointly signed.

The commissions have agreed to stipulate the fundamental principle defined by the Almaty Declaration of 1991 in the regulation on their joint activities.