Azerbaijani wrestlers win two medals at World Championships

5 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ruslan Nurullayev won a bronze medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, which is taking place in the Spanish city of Pontevedra.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who competed in the 72 kg weight category, fought for third place with Chinese wrestler Wenhao Hu. Having defeated his opponent with a score of 6:5, Nurullayev became third in the world.

Earlier, another representative of Azerbaijan Joju Samadov (87 kg) won a silver medal.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team finished the World Wrestling Championships with 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.