Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction to fire

5 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Kalbajar region direction have been subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said.

On September 5, at about 09:55 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Zaghali settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zivel settlement of the Kalbajar region.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the statement reads.

Yesterday, the Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan have been also subjected to fire. At about 19:35 (GMT +4), the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic came under small arms fire from units of the Armenian armed forces.