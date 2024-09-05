Kobakhidze: opposition has no resource to stage revolution in Georgia

5 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opposition in Georgia does not have sufficient support to organize a revolution in the country after the parliamentary election on October 26, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on the Imedi television channel.

"[The opposition] will go to any lengths to try to change the government in defiance of the will of the people, but they have no resource for this. The people are on the side of the Georgian Dream, the government is stronger and more solid than ever, the law enforcement bodies are stronger and more solid than ever," the Georgian PM said.

He noted that winning elections and organising a revolution requires the backing of the people.

"When you are not supported by the people and when the state and law enforcement are strong, it is obvious that in such conditions there will be no support of the people, without which no revolution can be staged," Kobakhidze said.

According to the PM, the opposition will try to "radicalize the elections." Such risks remain in place, but the country has all the resources to avert this scenario, he said.