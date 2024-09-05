Russia ready to sell gas to Iran

5 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia may start gas supplies to Iran, this is a quite feasible project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the Russian leader, Iran has been asking Russia for supplies for a long time.

"Well, this is also a very convenient place for us, the field is nearby. I believe that this is a quite feasible project, I mean that the markets are huge," Putin said.

The head of state noted there is simply a huge need in in the countries neighboring Iran.

According to Putin, Gazprom will restore gas supply volumes both through new markets and to the domestic market due to the growth of the Russian economy.