Russia urges Armenia to unblock communications with Azerbaijan

Russia’s ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin stressed the need to resume the full-fledged work of the trilateral group with the participation of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in the shortest possible time.

According to him, the group's work is important not only for unblocking the transport and communication links in the South Caucasus, but also for establishing peace in the region.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia is in favor of the full opening of economic and transport communications in the Caucasus.

In addition, Kopyrkin said that Yerevan, being under pressure from the West, froze trilateral cooperation on the issue of restoring and organizing railway communication between Azerbaijan and Armenia.