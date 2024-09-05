Turkey's inflation expectation raised to 41.5%

5 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish government revised inflation expectations to 41.5% for this year and 17.5% for 2025 and 9.7% in 2026, Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said.

According to him, inflation is expected to fall to 7% in 2027.

"Last year's growth realized at 5.1%, according to revised data of TurkStat. Due to geopolitical risks in the region, we revised this year's growth expectation to 3.5% from the 4% we announced last year," Yılmaz said.

He also announced they expected the economy to grow 4% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026, slightly lowering it from last year's expectations of 4.5% and 5.0%.

Yılmaz said Türkiye expects the disinflation process that began in June to continue in September and beyond. According to him, the fall in annual inflation to 52% in August showed the disinflation process had started to take effect.