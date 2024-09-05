Tourist flow from Russia to Antalya increases by 11%

5 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The interest of Russian tourists in Antalya is not only not fading, but is also getting stronger, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

According to its data, almost 2.6 million Russian tourists came to Antalya from January to last month. Compared to the same period last year, the figure has increased by 11%.

At the same time, Russians remain the leaders in the number of tourist trips to Antalya. Second place is occupied by residents of Germany. 2.2 million German vacationers arrived in Antalya. The UK takes third place with 1.1 million tourists.