Number of flights between Makhachkala and Tashkent to increase

5 Sep. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of flights between the capitals of Dagestan and Uzbekistan will increase. Uzbekistan Airways will launch a new flight on September 15, representatives of the airline reported.

The aircraft will fly twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays. The plane departs from the capital of Uzbekistan at 17:10 local time. It arrives in Makhachkala at 18:20. It departs back at 19:20 and arrives at 00:05.

The flight time will take about 2 hours 40 minutes.

Let us remind you that the Makhachkala airport has recently undergone modernization. Additional passport control points have been opened there. It has accelerated the process of servicing visitors.