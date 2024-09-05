Fire at substation leaves part of Yerevan without power

5 Sep. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

This afternoon, the fire started at the traction substation of the South Caucasus Railway, the company "Electroseti" reported.

As a result, the overhead power line from which the company's substations received electricity was de-energized.

Due to the malfunction, the power went out in two districts - Kentron and Erebuni, Sputnik Armenia reports

It is specified that the electricity went out at 14:06 local time (13:06 Moscow time). It was restored 40 minutes later, at 14:46 (13:46 Moscow time), when the fire was extinguished.