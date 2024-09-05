Spending summer holidays in Kabardino-Balkaria becomes more popular

5 Sep. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourist flow to Kabardino-Balkaria (the KBR) has increased this summer. About 630 thousand people came to the mountainous republic for vacation from June to August, which is 6% more than last summer, the regional Ministry of Resorts and Tourism reported.

As it was in 2023, the KBR is more popular in the summer than in the winter.

Most often, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Kuban and other republics of the North Caucasus come to the republic.

The resorts of Elbrus, Arkhyz and Veduchi are especially popular. They received about 400 thousand tourists, half of whom came to Elbrus.