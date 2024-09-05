Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at European Championship

5 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijani judoka Konul Aliyeva became the champion in the 48 kg weight category at the European Junior Judo Championships in Tallinn.

On the first day of the championship, three out of six Azerbaijani athletes reached the final. Konul Aliyeva became the champion. She reached the semi-finals with a victory over a Romanian athlete, then she defeated Morgan Annis from France and the Turkish athlete Zilan Ertem. Aliyeva won the gold medal.

Azerbaijani Nizami Imranov won the silver medal in the 60 kg category. He lost to Nazar Viskov from Ukraine.

Athlete Fidan Alizade also has a chance for gold. In the final (57 kg category), she will meet Georgian judoka Nino Loladze.