10th convocation of Georgian Parliament to hold its last session next week

The last plenary session of the 10th convocation of the Georgian Parliament will be held next week. This was announced by the Chairman of the Parliament.

"During the plenary session, we will have two laws to consider: "On family values and protection of minors" and "On amnesty" in the third reading",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the traditional bureau meeting would not take place.

"There are no more questions. If there is any need, I will inform the bureau members",

 

Chairman of the Parliament said.

