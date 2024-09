5 Sep. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IrAero plane has been delayed from Sochi to Antalya for the second day already.

The departure was initially scheduled for 05:00 on September 4, then the flight was postponed for a day. On September 5, the departure was expected at 19:10. The international flight is delayed by 35 hours.

Another IrAero flight to Antalya was also delayed today. In Saratov, tourists took off with a four-hour delay.