Electronic visa portal for participation in COP29 launched in Azerbaijan

6 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A portal for obtaining a special COP29 visa has been launched in Azerbaijan. Its goal is to simplify the visa application process for conference participants.

A special visa module for applications has been created in cooperation with the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the ASAN Visa website.

For the convenience of foreign guests, the portal offers the option to choose one of 11 available languages. These are Russian, English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Korean, Chinese, Persian, Arabic and Hebrew.

Let us remind you that Azerbaijan will host the UN Climate Conference in two and a half months. It will be held from November 11 to 22.