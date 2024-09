6 Sep. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Samarkand is increasing the frequency of flights between Samarkand and Istanbul.

Starting September 14, planes will fly this route three times a week. The additional flight is scheduled for Saturday.

The company was able to increase the frequency of flights due to the Airbus A321 (UK-32120) return from maintenance and modernization from the UAE. The plane has business and economy class and is designed for 194 passengers.