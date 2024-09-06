Russian language becomes foreign language in Armenia

6 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starting from this school year, the status of the Russian language has been lowered in Armenian schools. According to a new circular from the Ministry of Education of Armenia, it will be a foreign language, instead of a basic language.

The document states that each secondary educational institution will have the right to distribute hours between foreign languages.

It is noted that the hours of teaching Russian have already been reduced in schools. Thus, in grades 4 and 9 the language will be taught three times a week, and twice a week there will be lessons in grades 11 and 12.

At the same time, for students in grades 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, there are only "Foreign Language 1" and "Foreign Language 2", which has misled teachers and school principals.