Turkish aspirations to join BRICS assessed by Russian Foreign Ministry

6 Sep. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assessed recent statements that Türkiye wanted to join BRICS.

He noted that if the republic's authorities were taking specific steps in this direction, then Ankara's intentions regarding accession were probably serious.

"I proceed from the fact that when the country's leadership states that they are taking a specific step, then it is based on serious intentions",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Ankara had applied for BRICS membership several months ago. At the same time, the Turkish authorities have not officially confirmed the information.

After this, the Russian leader's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Türkiye had applied for full membership in BRICS. According to him, it is being considered.

In addition to this, Ushakov added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accepted Russia's invitation to attend the BRICS summit, which would be held in Kazan on October 22-24.