Speaker of Armenian Parliament discusses taxes with taxi drivers

6 Sep. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan and taxi drivers who had gathered on the streets took place in Yerevan. This was reported on the Speaker's Telegram channel.

He emphasized that he listened to the taxi drivers, adding that they had a positive attitude towards the new tax changes.

"I listened to their suggestions. It was good to see that they responded positively to the new tax changes that concern them",

Alen Simonyan said.

He noted that the problem was only in implementation and form.

"I promised to discuss the issues raised with my colleagues from the executive branch and hold another meeting with them",

Speaker of the Parliament said.