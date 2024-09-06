Ilham Aliyev: Baku and Yerevan agree on almost 80% of peace agreement text

6 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku and Yerevan had already agreed on about 80% of the peace agreement. He expressed confidence in achieving peace in the Caucasus.

"We can achieve peace in the South Caucasus. This is evidenced by the latest developments in the negotiation track between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are actively continuing the negotiations, and almost 80% of the text of the peace agreement has already been agreed",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity has become a key factor not only in the Caucasus, but also in a wider geography.

The President recalled that the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the occupation continued despite the decisions of international organizations, as well as the existence of four UN Security Council Resolutions that had to be implemented.

In addition to this, the president drew attention to the fact that the special group formed under the auspices of the OSCE to resolve the problem had not achieved results over the past 30 years.