Iran rebuilds bridge in Armenia after flooding

6 Sep. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The bridge in Tavush, Armenia, which was damaged by the floods, was built by an Iranian company, the Ambassador of the Republic to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani said.

"This is one of the beautiful moments of our bilateral relations",

Mehdi Sobhani said.

Today, he will take part in the grand opening of the bridge together with the Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia.

Let us remind you that heavy rainfall led to floods in the northern part of Armenia on May 26. The Aghstev and Debed rivers overflowed their banks. As a result, roads and bridges were destroyed, and hundreds of people had to be evacuated from dangerous areas. One person died due to a car falling into the river.