EU opens visa liberalization talks with Armenia

6 Sep. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The visa regime between the European Union and Armenia may be simplified. Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas will arrive in Yerevan, where the discussion of this issue will begin, the EC reported.

"On Sunday, Schinas will travel to Yerevan to launch a political dialogue on visa liberalization",

the European Commission said.

The dialogue may result in the cancellation of the preliminary visa for Armenian citizens travelling to the EU for a short period.

The European Commission added that Armenia was obliged to comply with several conditions for the visa regime to be simplified. It needs to reform the areas of security, migration, and observance of rights and freedoms during travel. Based on similar experience of the EU with other countries, this may take more than one year.