One dies in accident in Armenia

7 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A fatal road traffic collision took place today in Armenia, in the southeast of the country. As a result, one of the drivers died from injuries, the second is in critical condition.

The tragic road incident took place today in the Vayots Dzor province, Armenian media report.

In the village of Herger (in the vicinity of Yeghegnadzor), the road traffic collision took place: two vehicles VAZ-2107 collided.

One of the drivers died at the scene of the accident. The second is injured. He was hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as critical.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are being established.