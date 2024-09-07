Worker fell out of window in Zugdidi

7 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The accident occurred in the city of Zugdidi in western Georgia. The worker fell from an 8-floor height. The man received injuries incompatible with life.

The tragedy occurred with a worker in Zugdidi (Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region), Georgian media report.

The man fell out of the 8th-floor window of a 9-story building. He received injuries incompatible with life and died at the scene of the accident.

The worker was a foreigner, he had Turkish citizenship.

Other details of the incident are not yet known. Police are working at the scene of the accident.