Russia’s COP29 agenda becomes known

7 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia will try to prevent Western countries from imposing their agenda at the COP29 climate conference, which will be held in Baku in November.

Moscow's representatives at the COP29 climate conference, which will be held in Baku in November, intend to seek balanced decisions and not allow Western countries to hijack the agenda, Ambassador-at-Large, Special Representative of the Foreign Minister for Climate Issues Sergey Kononuchenko said.

He noted that Western countries are already making efforts to direct climate discussions in a way that would be beneficial to them, so they will most likely seek to establish control over the agenda of the summit in Baku.

"We will naturally make every effort, though I cannot say how successful this will be, to ensure that the conference's decisions are balanced,”

- Kononuchenko said.

The ambassador stated the need to achieve real fulfillment of their obligations by Western countries, which would ensure effective resistance to climate change. He noted that Western players declare the need for a faster rejection of hydrocarbons, but do not make efforts that are part of their obligations under the Paris Agreement.