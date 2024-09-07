Gas ignited apartment building in Kizilyurt

© Photo: Dagestan prosecutor's office
A gas emergency occurred early this morning in Kizilyurt. One person is injured as a result of emergency. The Dagestan prosecutor's office published a photo from the scene of the fire.
The fire occurred as a result of a gas explosion in a multi-story apartment building in Kizilyurt, the Dagestan prosecutor's office reports.
It has been preliminarily established that the emergency occurred early this morning, at about 7:00, on Gagarin Street. Gas caught fire in an apartment on the 1st floor.
"As a result, one person is injured, he was hospitalized,”
– the prosecutor's office informed.