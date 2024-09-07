Pashinyan invites new French Prime Minister to Armenia

7 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Prime Minister of Armenia sent congratulations to the new Prime Minister of France on his appointment. Nikol Pashinyan said that he is looking forward to Michel Barnier's arrival in Yerevan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent warm congratulations to the new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier who was recently appointed by President Emmanuel Macron. The Armenian prime-minister also invited his French colleague to Yerevan. The text of the congratulatory message was published on the website of the head of the Armenian government.

Pashinyan expressed confidence that Barnier's experience will help him serve the greater public good. He also expressed his commitment to the development of Armenian-French relations, including economic cooperation.