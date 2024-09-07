Legendary Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at Paris Paralympic Games

7 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Representative of the Azerbaijani national parajudo team Ilham Zakiyev, competing in the J1 category, won bronze at the Paris Paralympic Games.

In the third place fight, the paraathlete met with his Mongolian opponent, Ganbat Dashtseren. Zakiyev defeated him and became the bronze medalist of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Paris Paralympic Games are already the 6th for Ilham Zakiyev. He is a two-time Paralympic champion. Zakiyev won his first Paralympic gold in 2004 in Athens. He then became the best in 2008 in Beijing. In London (2012), the paraathlete won a bronze medal. At the previous Paralympics in Tokyo, Zakiev also won a bronze medal.