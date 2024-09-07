Mass poisoning of children investigated in eastern Kazakhstan

7 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A mass poisoning of children at a school took place in a village in the Mangistau region. There are nearly 70 victims. A criminal case has been initiated.

Food in a school cafeteria allegedly caused the poisoning of several dozen primary school students in one of the villages in the Mangistau region; the emergency was reported by Kazakh media.

Official data was provided by the regional health department.

“A total of 67 children sought medical assistance; they are under close supervision,”

– the department informed.

An emergency headquarters has been created to resolve the situation, an investigation is underway.