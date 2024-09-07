Mishustin approves the draft agreement with Uzbekistan on "Agroexpress"

7 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation approved the draft Russian-Uzbek agreement on accelerated rail transportation via the "Agroexpress" system. After final approval with Tashkent, the document can be signed.

Head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin approved the draft agreement previously agreed upon by Moscow and Tashkent, dedicated to the operation of the accelerated rail transportation system called "Agroexpress". The corresponding order of the prime minister is posted on the official web-site.

The document specifies that the draft was submitted by the Ministry of Economic Development and agreed upon with the Russian Foreign Ministry. It was also initially worked out with the leadership of Uzbekistan.

The parties to the agreement are the governments of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan. It defines the interaction of Moscow and Tashkent within the framework of the "Agroexpress" system.

"Agroexpress" is a service of the "RZhD Logistics" company. "Russian Export Center" also participates in its work. The service is engaged in accelerated deliveries of cargo related to the agro-industrial complex. Destinations are China, Uzbekistan and the CIS countries. Container trains are used for transportation.