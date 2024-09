Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Ilham Zakiyev on Paralympic medal

7 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva published a congratulatory message addressed to parajudoka Ilham Zakiyev, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympic Games.

"Our new victory! Ilham Zakiyev won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I thank our parajudoka for his hard work and will to win! I wish all members of the national team new victories and achievements!"

– Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.