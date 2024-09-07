Iran considers relocation of capital city

7 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tasnim news agency

The Iranian authorities are considering moving the country's capital from Tehran to a more southern city, closer to the sea. The initiative was announced by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The recently elected Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, believes it is necessary to move the capital of the Islamic Republic from Tehran, the Iranian Fars news agency reports.

The president specified that the country's capital city should be relocated to the shores of the Persian Gulf, as this is the only way to solve the problems that Tehran is currently facing. According to the politician, the development of the country as a whole is impossible while the center of its economic and political life is in Tehran.

Pezeshkian explained that leaving the capital in Tehran is no longer possible, primarily for economic reasons. He specified that moving Tehran away from the sea greatly reduces Iran's competitiveness.