8 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Paralympians won 11 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games held in Paris.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Paralympic team won four gold medals and two silver medals. In addition to this, the team has five bronze medals.

Lamia Veliyeva (running), Said Najafzade and Orkhan Aslanov (long jump), Ilham Zakiyev (para judo), Raman Salei and Vali Israfilov (para swimming), Imameddin Khalilov and Sabir Zeynalov (para taekwondo) will leave Paris with medals from the 2024 Paralympic Games.