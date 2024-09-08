Armenia to host Global Conference on Wine Tourism

8 Sep. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 8th Global Conference on Wine Tourism will be held in Armenia next week. Over 100 winemakers and representatives of wine tourism from 36 countries will participate in it, the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic reported.

The forum will last three days – from September 11 to September 13. Its participants will get to know the history of Armenian winemaking better.

Various social and cultural programs, as well as master classes, will be organized for foreign guests.

In addition to this, they will have excursions to wineries, the Wine History Museum and the Areni caves.