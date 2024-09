8 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial artist Usman Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight championship title in the Bellator MMA.

In a fight at the promotion's tournament, which took place in the United States, the athlete defeated another Russian, Alexander Shabliy, by unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's brother has 18 wins and no losses. Shabliy has 4 losses and 24 wins in the Bellator's fights.