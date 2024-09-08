Thousands of people take part in anti-government rally in Tel Aviv

8 Sep. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Israeli cities again held anti-government rallies of thousands on Saturday. Up to 500 thousand people gathered for the protest in Tel Aviv.

The participants demanded an immediate deal to release hostages from the Gaza Strip. They also accused the country's authorities of killing dozens of them.

According to RIA Novosti, the rally in Tel Aviv took place near the complex of government buildings where the headquarters of the Israeli Defense Ministry is located. The protests have been held every week.

It is noted that Russian citizen Andrey Kozlov, who was released from Hamas captivity, participated in the rally. He called on the Israeli leadership to conclude a deal and return the hostages home.

Let us remind you that the demonstrations broke out amid reports of the deaths of six Israelis kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Among those killed was Russian citizen Alexander Lobanov.