Kalimatov re-elected as Head of Ingushetia

8 Sep. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the People's Assembly of Ingushetia held a secret ballot to determine the new head of the republic. The current head, Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, retained the post.

According to regional legislation, the Head of Ingushetia is elected by members of Parliament by secret ballot from among the candidates submitted by the President of Russia.

The majority of deputies (25 out of 32) decided to retain the post of Head of the republic for Kalimatov.

It should be added that Kalimatov has been heading Ingushetia since 2019. He replaced Yunus-Bek Yevkurov in this post.