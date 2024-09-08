One person killed in attack on police in Armenia

8 Sep. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, a police officer was killed in the Armavir region.

The emergency occurred in the village of Nalbandyan. Law enforcement officers received operational information about a weapon that one of its residents secretly kept.

The police went to his home. There, the man began shooting at them with a machine gun.

At least two law enforcement officers were injured. They were hospitalized. One of the wounded died — doctors were unable to help him.

The killer has been declared wanted. He is 41 years old. His name is Manuk Margaryan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns that the man suspected of murder and attempted murder is armed.