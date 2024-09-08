Sochi authorities comment on news about mine on beach

8 Sep. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The administration of Sochi has commented on the information about vacationers discovering a sea mine on one of the city beaches.

A videowent viral on the Internet showing men pulling a round object out of the water that looks like a bomb. The authors said that it was a sea mine.

At the same time, the Sochi authorities said that the news about the bomb being found in the sea had not been confirmed. The mayor's office emphasized that the location did not visually correlate to the view of the coast.