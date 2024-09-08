Bayraktar: Construction of Akkuyu NPP means realization of Türkiye’s 70-year dream

8 Sep. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar visited the construction site of the country's first Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Mersin.

The Minister called the NPP construction in the south of the country "the realization of Türkiye’s 70-year dream". He added that the first of the reactors would be launched by 2025, and the launch of the remaining three would take place by 2028.

Bayraktar noted that over 30 thousand people were involved in the project. The minister emphasized that the NPP would make a great contribution to Turkish energy security and would help achieve environmental goals.

"Thanks to the Akkuyu NPP, the volume of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere will decrease by 30 million tons",

Alparslan Bayraktar said.

He also stated that when the NPP is fully commissioned, it will generate 10% of all electricity consumed in the country.

In addition to this, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said that Türkiye intended to increase the volume of electricity generated at nuclear power plants to 20 thousand MW by 2050.