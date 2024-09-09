Pezeshkian to leave Iran for first time since elections – for talks in Iraq

9 Sep. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the official Iranian media, the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will leave the country for the first time since being elected to the high position. Iraq was chosen for Pezeshkian's first foreign visit, where he will arrive on Wednesday, September 11.

Iraq as a whole is traditionally the first country that elected presidents of the IRI visit. This time, a number of Iranian-Iraqi intergovernmental documents (at the level of memoranda of understanding) have been prepared for the visit, the approval and signing of which is the stated official purpose of Masoud Pezeshkian's trip to the neighbouring country.

Iranian diplomatic representative in Baghdad, Kazem Al-Sadegh, noted that the package of Iranian-Iraqi agreements had been prepared in the spring, but their signing was prevented by the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

In Iraq, Masoud Pezeshkian will meet with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and a number of other government officials of the republic.