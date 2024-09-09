Azerbaijan becomes European Champion in judo

9 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, the Azerbaijani junior judo team won the European team championship among judokas, organized in Tallinn the day after the end of the individual European championship.

Thus, young Azerbaijani judokas were in the lead throughout the competition in the Estonian capital, because they also took first place in the overall individual bouts.

At this European championship, the Azerbaijani team included 10 male and 6 female judokas in different weight categories.

At the beginning of the championship, the Azerbaijani athletes defeated the Bulgarian team with a score of 4:1. Then, the Azerbaijani junior judo team defeated the Turkish team with a score of 4:0, after which they defeated the Dutch in the pre-final fights with a score of 4:2.

In the final, Azerbaijan met with France and became winners with a score of 4:3 as a result of a tense fight.

In the previous days, the participants of yesterday's team competitions won gold medals in the individual European championship: Vusal Galandarzade won in the category up to 73 kg, Suleyman Shukurov became the first in the category up to 81 kg, Kenul Aliyeva took first place in the category up to 48 kg, and Fidan Alizade won a gold medal in the category up to 57 kg.

It should be noted that judo is currently on the rise in Azerbaijan. Both gold medals of the Azerbaijani team at the Olympics in Paris were brought by judokas: Hidayat Heydarov in the category up to 73 kg and Zelim Kotsoyev in the category up to 100 kg.