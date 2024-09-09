Flight from Moscow to Istanbul makes emergency landing in Warsaw

9 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Airbus A320 (PC389) flying from Moscow to Istanbul landed at the Warsaw airport. According to Flightradar24, the plane belongs to Pegasus Airlines. The reasons for the unscheduled landing are not disclosed at this time.

A flight stop and an airplane landing in another city is always an unusual event that might be caused by various factors. One of the possible reasons may be a technical malfunction on board, which required landing for further checks and repairs. Meteorological conditions, such as bad weather or strong wind, are also possible. They could force the crew to decide to land at the nearest available airport.