9 Sep. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The engine of the Sormovsky cargo ship, which was flying the Russian flag, failed in the Dardanelles. The Turkish Coast Guard quckly responded to the incident, towing the vessel to a safe place.

According to official sources, the cargo ship's engine stopped working due to a technical malfunction. This has led to a potential threat of collision with other vessels, as well as a possible accident on emergency oil platforms in the vicinity. The Turkish Coast Guard intervened to prevent possible negative consequences.

It is important to note the significance of international cooperation in resolving such incidents. The Russian authorities, in turn, provided the necessary support and coordination to ensure the crew's safety.