Lavrov holds talks with Saudi Arabian MFA in Riyadh

9 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, September 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, as well as with the GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi.

During the talks with the GCC Secretary General, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of relations with the Gulf states remained an important priority for the Russian Federation in economic, trade and technological terms.

He added that Russia's dialogue with the GCC was a relevant format that allowed us to compare notes on key issues.

For his part, Al-Budaiwi noted that he intended to discuss a number of issues with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, including the prospects for the relations' development.