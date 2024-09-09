Armenian authorities ask not to consider their policy anti-Russian

9 Sep. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia does not rule out the possibility of leaving the CSTO. This comment was made by the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament during a briefing on September 9.

"Nothing can be ruled out",

Alen Simonyan said.

He explained that such discussions were generated by the actions of the organization itself.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the republic had decided to freeze its participation in the CSTO.

In addition to this, Alen Simonyan emphasized that the Armenian leadership was not waging a campaign against Russia.

"We are not waging any anti-Russian campaign. If I attack you and you resist, will it turn into a campaign against Alen?",

the Speaker of the Parliament said.

In addition to this, he explained why Armenia intended to take part in the informal CIS summit. According to Alen Simonyan, this association is based on the Almaty Declaration, which plays an important role in security issues and the negotiation process.

"It is impossible to ignore a format that directly affects our security",

the Chairman of the Parliament said.

Speaking about Armenia's intention to participate in the BRICS summit, he noted that the republic needs this to strengthen regional ties and diversify economic relations. Alen Simonyan believes that such an approach does not contradict the development of relations with the EU. He also added that Yerevan should avoid extremes and act on the basis of its national interests.