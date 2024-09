9 Sep. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia Airways is launching direct flights between Yerevan and New Delhi. The first plane will fly to India on November 15, the airline said.

The Airbus 321-200 will fly between the cities twice a week. The price for one-way tickets starts at $190 (17.2 thousand rubles).

Armenian Airlines previously announced direct flights to the Indian capital. The launch was scheduled for June 1, but it never took place.