Georgian CEC informs about provocations by UNM

9 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A representative of the opposition United National Movement party damages the electoral environment due to provocative behavior, the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission of Georgia said.

While Georgia preparing for the upcoming October parliamentary elections, the situation in the country is starting to heat up. Yesterday, one of the members of the political council of the opposition United National Movement party insulted the CEC employees and put pressure on them, the deputy chairman of the commission, Giorgi Sharabidze said.

“We would like to call on both local and international monitoring organizations to show interest in the provocative action that took place and not to leave the mentioned incident without a reaction, since such actions damage the electoral environment,”

- Giorgi Sharabidze said.