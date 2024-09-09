Firefighters save young cyclist in Chechnya

9 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A 5-year-old who fell off his bike caught the eye of firefighters. They were returning from a call and helped the child get up and wait for his parents.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations employees helped a young cyclist in Chechnya. The boy fell and could not get up on his own, the department informs.

The fire brigade was returning from a call and saw a child lying on the asphalt on the road. The rescuers could not pass by. They picked up the 5-year-old boy, carried him off the roadway, and waited for his worried parents to come.

The young cyclist was not injured, only scared. He did not need medical assistance.