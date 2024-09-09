Water supply to be cut off in Yessentuki on Tuesday

9 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tomorrow, water supply will be partially shut off in Yessentuki. Work on the water supply will take over 12 hours. The maintenance work will begin at 8 am and be completed by midnight.

Some of Yessentuki streets will be cut off of water on Tuesday, Stavropolkraivodokanal warns.

Work on the water supply will be carried out tomorrow from 8 am until midnight in the area of ​​the Kirpichny microdistrict.

"In connection with the work being carried out, the pressure will be partially reduced and the water supply will be temporarily cut off in the Kirpichny microdistrict, the Yuzhny microdistrict, the Ozero microdistrict, as well as the city center: st. Internatsionalnaya, Volodarsky Street, Kislovodskaya Street, Pervomayskaya Street and adjacent streets,”

– Stavropolkraivodokanal informs.

Schools No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, Lyceum No. 6, kindergartens No. 15, No. 23, No. 26, No. 28 will also be cut off.